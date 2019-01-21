Viewpoint letters (January 17)

Disbanding PRoM a step in the wrong direction

There’s a lot to like about recent changes in the town centre, particularly around Chapel Arches but much of what Claire Stretton said (Viewpoint, January 3)about the council’s current attitude to regeneration will ring true with seasoned observers.

The key to successful place-making is community engagement.

Cursory, snapshot consultations are no substitute.

In this context the administration’s decision to disband the community-led Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead (PRoM) is a disappointing step in the wrong direction.

It is sincerely hoped another forum will be found.

BOB DULSON

Chairman

Maidenhead Civic Society

‘Let the market decide’ on high street shops

On roofs: Councillor Dudley's recent suggestion to remove the roof of the Nicholson Centre rather than repair it rather misses the point.

Shopping under a roof is what arcades and then shopping centres were invented for. Shopping habits may have changed dramatically but shoppers still don’t like getting wet.

Maidenhead should consider itself fortunate that the redevelopments of both High Wycombe and Bracknell omitted to provide waterproof roofs.

Anyone who has visited in anything less than perfect sunshine knows they are either windy, wet or cold.

Please find a way to fix the roof or at least publish the surveyor’s report so the brains of the Borough can suggest some ideas.

On rates: As a self-professed fan of capitalism, Cllr Dudley should lead the way by slashing business rates across the Maidenhead town centre to a peppercorn.

Then ‘let the market decide’ whether the public wants chain stores, coffee houses, ping pong tables, climbing walls, virtual reality immersive experiences, ‘Fortnite’ battle stations, artisan bakeries or independent family run stores.

But what of the lost income to the council coffers? Raise council tax rates on properties in Council Tax band E and above (of which I’m one). Spread the cost across the population of Maidenhead, across those best able to pay and which by fortunate coincidence includes 90 per cent of those house/flats/ apartments which have either recently been built or are about too.

Be brave Cllr Dudley. If this comes off then there might be a place for you at the next General Election.

ADAM HUNTER

Woodlands Park

Maidenhead

Problems of 1954 are still on the agenda

Those visiting Maidenhead Library recently may have seen the recent exhibition about Sir Nicholas Winton, probably our most revered resident.

Among the exhibits was his 1954 election address when he stood as a Labour Party candidate for the local council.

He would surely have believed, like many of us in the intervening 65 years, that great strides would have been made to tackle the problems of those days.

But the Labour Party concerns of the time, including better housing, health services, decent jobs and transport services to name but a few, are those we are still fighting to restore and improve today.

His expressed view that a council run by a Conservative majority ‘must have an effect of making discussion on any subject one-sided’, is surely something we all recognise from today’s council leadership.

Perhaps residents will remember in the forthcoming Borough Elections this May that there are alternatives that can bring about the changes Sir Nicholas and the Labour Party wished to see.

NIGEL SMITH

Australia Avenue

Maidenhead

River Street car park an expensive shambles

On Thursday, January 3 I had the misfortune to visit River Park in Windsor with my wife and three-year-old grandsonen route to the Theatre Royal to see a pantomime.

What a disgrace this car park is. I parked the car and went to the pay machine to discover roughly 30 people of various nationalities gesticulating and shouting at the machine, each in their respective languages and at the unfortunate car park attendant.

Firstly the charges here are exorbitant at £14 for five hours, which is what it takes to go to the theatre and follow it with a meal.

On top of that, the machine would only take coins; no cards and no notes.

At the bottom of the machine was a typed piece of paper stuck on with Sellotape telling one how to gain a reduction by using an Advantage Card.

How many people carry £14 in coins in their pocket?

We certainly did not.

All the poor parking attendant could suggest was that he would give us halfan hour leeway to go and find the coins from a shop.

I suspect not many shops would be happy to give one £14 in coins either.

What a shambles. In the end we gave up in disgust.

My wife carried our grandson to the theatre and I drove to the King Edward VII car park and parked with consummate ease for £4.

What an introduction to Royal Windsor this is for tourists! Is it beyond the realms of possibility that something could be done to address this mess?

H N C MAWSON

High Town Road

Maidenhead

‘Conservative council has too much power’

I fully support Cllr Geoff Hill, who writes in the Advertiser (Viewpoint, January 10).

People in Maidenhead need to ’wake up’ to the flaws in our present, too powerful Conservative Council.

There is no opposition to the schemes and plans for our town and they are all led by whatever means by Cllr Dudley.

I urge people to keep up to date with all the planning schemes which are heaped upon us.

We need more independent councillorsto question all the decisions that are made on our behalf.

Please do not blindly vote for the Conservative person unless you really believe he or she has our interests at heart.

Our Conservative council has too much power.

JUDITH RILEY

Tithe Barn Drive

Maidenhead

The Landing flats not suitable for families

The letters from Sarah Dixon last week (Viewpoint, January 10) and from Cllr Claire Stretton two weeks ago (Viewpoint, January 3) raised many concerns about the proposed Landing development.

Many of these were given in the very full briefing by officers in their very impressive report to the Maidenhead Development Management Panel.

It is disturbing that councillors went against their advice to refuse planning permission.

It also flies in the face of what is known about the potential problems of high density high rise accommodation.

It is unlikely that families with children will opt to buy flats in the scheme.

They will not be cheap and will incur service charges.

However young couples who start a family after moving in may find it difficult to sell on if there is an oversupply of flats in the area and/or the Landing does not prove to be a commercial success.

The result is young children living in a scheme which is totally unsuitable for them. Where in the flats do you store prams and bikes and where will the children play where they can be overseen by their parents?

‘Families in Flats’, published by HMSO in 1981, showed that children who lived below the second floor play out more, have more friends, do better at school and are less likely to be killed falling from windows and balconies.

The recommendation that wherever possible families should live in houses and the lower floors of flats was also being echoed in many European countries in spite of their space standards being more spacious that ours. High density doesn’t necessarily mean high rise.

One group of potential purchasers are Buy to Let landlords who may target housing benefit recipients, resulting in more young families living in the scheme.

Hard pressed local authorities in neighbouring boroughs trying to meet their statutory duties to house families accepted as homeless may welcome the chance of a new supply of housing that they can access.

Research has shown that those with and without children living in close proximity to each other at high densities can result in problems such as noise and vandalism and contribute to a spiral of future decline.

It’s too late to turn the clock back on the decisions already taken for the Landing scheme but I hope the Royal Borough will think carefully about giving approval to more high rise high density schemes. And I would like more discussion of the housing needs of children as well as their parents.

JUDITH LITTLEWOOD

Bath Road

Maidenhead

Residents need a say in borough’s future

Have you ever been advised to ‘control the controllable’ or to focus on the matters on which you can make a difference, rather than curse or worry about things you cannot influence?

Well, most of us have, though I suspect many of us will have spent more time railing against the iniquities of life than actually ‘doing something.’

Just look at what’s happened in the Royal Borough in recent years.

We have witnessed major changes being imposed upon residents in everything from housing, education and the shape of our town centres.

Residents have been left as bystanders, fed the occasional crumb of hope dashed by contradictory statements and decisions being taken without supporting evidence.

We’ve even seen attempts being made to overturn decisions, like with the Vicus Way car park, which were duly reached in line with due process.

So, is there anything that can be done with our local politics, or must we accept the council’s actions as beyond our scope of control?

Councillors can only continue to serve in their roles if they win the support of their residents - but elections are held only once every four years.

Between elections, councillors representing national parties have been more interested in the priorities of the national masters of their parties than on their local residents.

This is why we’ve seen decisions that fly in the face of logic.

Following their leaders’ guidance, Tory councillors approved construction of The Landing, a site that professional planners labelled ‘the slums of tomorrow’.

We’ve also seen councillors withdraw support for expanding the Lowbrook Academy, the fourth best primary school in England.

We've seen councillors supporting the massive development of Sunningdale Park against the policies of the Ascot Neighbourhood Plan.

We've even heard councillors singing praises to their leader after he received global scorn for his callous approach to homelessness ahead of the Royal wedding.

Politics nationally have become disconnected from mainstream thought.

With the old ‘left-right’ split becoming blurred, people are looking for an uplifting vision that they themselves can provide, free from the strictures of national parties.

This isn’t something beyond residents’ control, but something firmly within it.

Residents don’t have to accept this way of working. The Borough first’ (tBf) provides another way.

tBf was set up last summer to give a voice to those who feel ignored and give hope to those who want better outcomes for our community.

Eschewing the top-down approach of the Westminster-based parties, we look to build policies that reflect the needs and ambitions of our communities.

The Royal Borough is at a crossroads,and the changes made now will affect residents for generations to come.

The future of our greenbelt, of affordable housing, our town centres, our public spaces and our economy are all at stake.

Residents can do more than elect councillors and hope for something different. They can elect councillors committed to working with residents, as well as working for them.

They can elect councillors who will empower residents, enabling residents to play an active part in reshaping our borough. Surely now is the time for bold spirits to seize the moment.

That moment starts with the small step that becomes a gallop, culminating in success that goes beyond the May 2019 elections to benefit the community today and in generations to come.

Cllr CHARLES HOLLINGSWORTH

Leader, the Borough first

Pinkneys Green

Little, if any, democracy shown over Vicus Way

We now find ourselves in a position where RBWM and the Local Planning Authority (LPA) are using residents’ money to fund a QC and a barrister to potentially overturn what many residents and some councillors see a fair and binding democratic vote on Vicus Way.

The vote was taken in the public eye, recorded, verified and then confirmed with the application being confirmed as refused. Residents have taken advice that they have had to pay for in an effort to achieve a postponement of the meeting due to take place last night (Wednesday) in order that they may fully prepare a case.

Numerous requests for a postponement have been made, including requests by me both in writing and verbally.

Why is RBWM & the LPA using legal force against its own residents to get its own planning application heard for a fourth time rather than fully engage with residents and consult on what is the best option and broadly acceptable?

There appears to be little, if any, democracy, public consultation and good will in this approach. One can only conclude there are some serious questions to be asked of the RBWM leadership.

Cllr GEOFF HILL

the Borough first

Oldfield

Not too late to avoid a global catastrophe

‘Extinction Rebellion’. Why are we rebelling? What are our demands?

We are demanding that the Government tell the British people the truth about the climate and ecological crisis we are in, and act appropriately to protect us from this existential threat.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recently issued a chilling warning: “Rapid, far reaching and unprecedented changes need to be made to all aspects of society.”

Yet our present government is walking us in the opposite direction with the imposition of a whole new fossil fuel industry in the form of fracking, and plans for a third runway at Heathrow, as if business as usual will do the trick.

Yet ‘business as usual’ is what has gotus into this mess. Perpetuating the myth that an ever-expanding economy, driving ever-increasing consumption will meet all our needs, has led us to where we stand now, at the brink of climate breakdown.

Our only hope is a rapid transition to a thriving, green, zero carbon economy.

Whatever concerns you may have for the financial implications of this, please bear in mind the incalculable costs of not acting. After all, this is not some minor local issue we are talking about. This is about averting a global catastrophe.

The evidence to support this is simply overwhelming. Arctic ice disappearing so fast that there will come a time when it won’t be around at all, thus adding another half degree to a rapidly overheating world.

Each and every day around 200 species per day become extinct.

Extreme weather disasters in every corner of the globe leave a wake of human misery in their trail.

And this is just the beginning.

So the idea of NOT trying to tackle such an all-consuming and all-encompassing problem seems ludicrous.

The science has never been more clear, and points to a world way in excess of two degrees, and one which will be unrecognisable to the one we live in today.

A frighteningly unstable and insecure place where the basic resources of food, water and shelter will become in increasingly short supply and inevitably lead to bloody conflict.

We need no reminder of the ugliness that human beings are capable of when their survival is threatened. Let us not kid ourselves that runaway climate change would be nothing short of hell on Earth.

For all but a few we are eventually looking at an uninhabitable planet. This is a deeply disturbing vision that has to be faced up to, or ignored at our peril.

The fantastic news is that although we stand on the brink, it is not yet too late to turn this ship around. The solutions are already here, and in place. They just need to be urgently implemented and with total commitment.

A first step – immediate move away from coal, gas and oil to clean, green renewables.

None of it easy, but all of it doable, all of it imperative.

If you are asking yourself: ‘Is this too ambitious? Is this realistic?’ my response would be: ‘What could be more worthwhile than making every effort to protect the future of all living beings?’

The stakes simply could not be higher.

JONATHAN FISHWICK

Extinction Rebellion

Switchback Road North

Maidenhead

Clarification needed on CE marks post Brexit

I have written to Mrs May now four times and have not yet received a reply as to what happens with regard to CE marked products produced in the UK post Brexit. I had one letter in response forwarded by Mrs May from the Brexit Dept that dealt with European Chemicals Legislation and it didn’t discuss CE marks at all!

This is totally incompetent and tells me Mrs May doesn’t know what she is doing or maybe she no longer reads the letters her constituents send her!

Most people don’t probably know what a CE Mark is either. It’s a CE followed by a series of numbers that demonstrate a product meets International and European Standards.

The CE mark can be found on a wide range of goods including pillows, lawn mowers, computers, hip replacements and the toothpastes produced by GSK in Norreys Drive in Mrs May’s own constituency – the vast majority of which are probably exported.

Without a valid CE mark for a regulated product you are not allowed to sell the product in Europe.

Most companies go to a notified body in their home country to obtain a CE mark. Those companies that used a UK notified body are at risk that they won’t be able to sell it within the EU post Brexit.

If this happens large numbers of companies will lose the ability to sell into the European Market with huge economic consequences.

My suspicion and concern is that this will have a much more damaging effect on trade than customs duties, yet my questions and letters to Mrs May go largely unanswered.

Dr ROBERT HILL

Altwood Close

Maidenhead

WTO rules are essentially meaningless

Please may I remind John Allison (Viewpoint, January 3) that discrimination on grounds of nationality is illegal. Nationality is a ‘protected characteristic’ under the Equality Act 2010.

All must be equal in the eyes of the law. The protection of justice according to law,is essential to a civil society. It is vital, to protect the guilty as well as the innocent.

These are fundamental British values, as well as European values.

Who is to sit in judgement and decide whether or not someone is entitled to legal representation? It is a nonsense. It is an example of the incoherence of Mr Allison’s argument.

The evidence of Sir Ivan Rogers, former chief UK permanent representative to the EU, seems more convincing than Dr D R Cooper (Viewpoint, January 10).

May I point Dr Cooper to ‘Oral evidence: The UK’s economic relationship with the European Union, HC 473’, Treasury Select Committee on 25 October 2017.

Rogers said that in medicines, for example, European Union membershiplets the UK do far more. WTO arrangements for pharmaceuticals ‘do not enableBritain to do anything comparable to what it does now’.

He continued, “There are multiple sectors of the UK economy that are extremely economically important where ‘WTO rules’ is essentially a meaningless concept. The WTO is not a place where rules are established; you make commitments into the WTO and they are a basis and a framework on which you can then build either bilateral or regional further commitments, but those have to be negotiated... There has not been a successful WTO round since 1994’.

PHIL JONES

Member, European Movement UK

Evidence shows paltry economic gain in being part of the EU

In a recent letter I offered to provide your correspondent Bruce Adams with references to studies which suggest that the UK government is grossly exaggerating the economic impact of defaulting to WTO terms for future trade with the EU (Viewpoint, January 3).

And I highlighted a study commissioned by the German government which estimated that over the long term a ‘no deal’ scenario could erode UK economic growth by 1.7 per cent of GDP, a fraction of the losses predicted by the UK government.

So when Mr Adams replies to that polite offer by accusing me of peddling ‘fake news’ (Viewpoint, January 10) I presume that his condemnation extends to the German government, and to the German economic institute which carried out that study.

And perhaps also to authors at the London School of Economics who estimated an average 2.2 per cent loss, and analysts at Open Europe who came up with a similar number, plus those who carried out a study for Policy Exchange and whose estimate was also around that same level.

All of which makes sense given that in 2012 Michel Barnier, now the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, issued a report estimating that the creation of the EU Single Market had added a paltry 2.1 per cent to the collective GDP of the member states.

While the German Bertelsmann institute agreed with that as the average acrossthe EU, but said that the benefit for theUK was only half that average at about one per cent of GDP.

If we have gained anything from the present EU arrangement then it has been very little, so why does Mr Adams suppose we will lose many times that putative small gain when we leave?

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead