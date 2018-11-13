Viewpoint letters (November 8)

Time to end private fireworks displays?

A big thank you to all those who organised public firework displays and bonfires where anyone can enjoy bonfire night in safety.

As gardens get smaller, and fireworks get bigger and more powerful, is it now time to limit firework displays to the more public and properly organised ones, rather than anyone being able to buy and let off large fireworks in their gardens?

On Monday, neighbours let off multiple and varied fireworks, many of which were in the form of rockets. In most gardens there are items of furniture and sheds, while others have trampolines and garden toys – all vulnerable to sparks and debris. The ‘fall-out’ from our neighbours’ firework display spread to at least three houses away, hit cars and conservatories, and a person on the driveway. The clean-up on our properties took over an hour.

Bonfire night can be fun and safe, but we need to be aware of the damage and distress we may be causing to those who live nearby if we selfishly choose to burn our money in our gardens with our private firework displays.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

Plans for new car park need rethinking

The Vicus Way new multi-storey car park planning application was held back because of lack of some detailed information.

And when I looked at the proposed application I was deeply disappointed that the car park space size was the standard 2.4 metres by 4.8 metres.

It is estimated that parking-related incidents now account for more than 30 per cent of all accidents and that there are more than 675,000 parking collisions now registered every year, costing UK insurers about £1.4bn per year.

NCP have decided to increase the size of their parking bays where possible. The RBWM must do the same and increase them to 2.5 metres by five metres. Why make it so difficult to park?

In addition I note that they will be installing park and display for payments. Most people would rather pick up a

ticket on entry and pay when they know how long they have been parked. Any survey would show this is the preferred payment method.

One starts to wonder whether any of the councillors have ever parked in a multi-storey car park. With Crossrail starting next year why have the RBWM only just made this planning application?

As a footnote I would hope that the Nicholsons proposed new car park would also follow the above criteria.

BRUCE ADAMS (Liberal Democrat)

Cox Green Lane

Maidenhead

It’s true, Holyport’s residents don’t want their greenbelt built on

In last week’s Advertiser David Short (of Windsor!) questioned whether Ken Elvin of Bray was correct in saying that ‘residents of Bray do not want their greenbelt built on’.

In fact Mr Elvin did not use these words, they were the heading that the Advertiser added.

In order to determine the Holyport Residents Association’s response to the RBWM Local Plan that was in gestation in 2014 we ran a public opinion survey.

The survey was conducted both online through Polldaddy and by delivering

1,650 paper questionnaires to homes around the Holyport area. Responses were received from 513 people, 226 being online and 287 by paper. At that time there were 2,840 persons on the voters roll for the area so this was 18.1 per cent of the Holyport area population. As the normal response rate to consultations is less than 4 per cent this gave a measure of how seriously people were taking the survey.

A total of 89.9 per cent said they did not want building on undeveloped greenbelt land. The Local Plan had proposed building on the two areas identified below:

497 persons (96.9 per cent) did not want housing on Lodge Farm.

452 persons (88.1 per cent) did not want housing on the triangle between the Ascot Road, the M4 and the A308(M).

Our submission to RBWM, together with those of the Holyport Preservation Society and the Bray Parish Neighbourhood Plan group can be seen at the following link: www.holyportresidentsassociation.org/local-plan-2014-hra-to-rbwm.html

This gives the evidence that Mr Short requests and I therefore claim that Ken Elvin’s actual statement that ‘our residents cherish their greenbelt and do not want it built on’ is correct.

ANDREW CORMIE

Chairman - Holyport Residents Association

Worth driving around to save a bit on petrol

The answer to Brian Harris's letter regarding Esso fuel pricing (Viewpoint, November 1) is something I have taken up with their parent company Exxon/Mobil in the USA sometime ago as Esso in the UK would not comment.

Exxon/Mobil said that they price fuel ‘according to what the market will stand’ and this is confirmed by the local petrol prices. The old Jet station in Forelease Road which used to be the cheapest in the area before Esso acquired it is 129.9, Esso in Marlow 131.9, Shoppenhangers Road 132.9, Bourne End (BP) 131.9 and Gerrards Cross (BP) 134.9 against Esso Lent Rise 127.9 and Morrisons 125.9 in High Wycombe. It is worth driving a few miles as on an average tank full of 55 litres you could save you £2.75 – enough for a free coffee, or almost £5!

MERVYN BUSTON

East Road

Maidenhead

Extra funding will help deliver quality services

I’ve been regularly discussing with Cllr Stuart Carroll (cabinet member for adult social care and public health) how to ensure Pinkneys Green residents get the best deal and I’m happy to announce that under the Conservatives we are protecting all frontline Adult Social Care (ASC) services in the Royal Borough, and we have deliberately taken the ASC precept to ensure we have sufficient funding, and continue to look at the best prevention models.

Also, the extra £650million that the Government announced in the budget is great news.

This means that RBWM will get more funding to help with pressures and to keep delivering the best quality services for vulnerable residents. This follows the additional money announced for winter pressure. Thank you Theresa May and Cllr Stuart Carroll for your continued commitment to residents.

Cllr MARIUS GILMORE

(Con, Pinkneys Green)

Thank you for continued Poppy Appeal support

Many Maidenhead residents will recall the old Royal British Legion Club in Bridge Street, which, sadly, closed its doors about 20 year ago.

However, the Maidenhead Branch of the Royal British Legion also ceased to function shortly after this, and for many years our town had no connection with the legion, and had to rely on the goodwill of neighbouring branches to operate a limited Poppy Appeal at this time of year.

Eventually, in 2008, our branch was resurrected, and we continue to operate in Maidenhead and Cookham.

Obviously, the prime objective of the legion is the welfare of our ex-service personnel and their dependents, and the Poppy Appeal is the time of year when the generosity of the public ensures that we can carry on with this vital work.

So, I am delighted to report that, for the first time ever, we collected slightly in excess of £5,000 in the town on Saturday, November 3 – a magnificent achievement.

We could not have reached this figure without the support of our wonderful voluntary collectors, the always enthusiastic Sea Cadets, Air Cadets and Army Cadets, and especially those who give up their leisure time to count the donations.

Nevertheless, the Poppy Appeal goes on, and we will continue with our endeavours to exceed the record total we achieved last year of £50,000, a figure of which we are justly proud. I look forward to reporting a successful conclusion in the not too distant future!

RAY WILLIAMS

Secretary, Royal British Legion

Maidenhead Branch

Nicholsons ‘took the heart out of town’

I was not upset when I read about the financial difficulties being faced by the Nicholsons precinct.

I recall in the 1970s that the town centre was buzzing in the evenings. The precinct unfortunately has split the town into two and taken the soul out of it.

Let us hope that a solution can be found which restores the town's evening vitality – important since there are so many new properties being built in and around the town centre. We are no longer just a commuter town.

NIGEL PATTERSON

The Pagoda

Maidenhead

Borough First party to stand in next election

Having lived in the Royal Borough for some 40 years, my family, friends and relations have become increasingly concerned about the local environment, consideration afforded to current residents and the erosion of greenbelt which, it seems, is only planned to worsen over time.

It seems the existing local government parties representing, or supposedly representing, the local residents have no or little interest in applying the views and opinions of many of the ever-disillusioned voting public.

Significantly this can be seen in the roughshod manner in which the Maidenhead town centre has been allowed to crumble while all around the train station the area has become a building site for mainly unaffordable flat and houses and desecration of much of the local greenbelt. All this despite much opposition by various action groups, whose arguments or suggestions have either been ignored or erroneously refuted, including how the infrastructure will affect the local community.

Thankfully a new local political party (The Borough First) has been formed by a concerned team of ex-Conservative councillors and others, to help put locally-focused people at the heart of the RBWM council. For those who might be interested in learning more about this new party, its aims, ambitions and key personnel, please check out the website theboroughfirst.org

It is understood that The Borough First will be standing in the next local RBWM government elections on May 2 2019, at which time it is hoped that sufficient public votes will enable major representation on the borough council.

MICHAEL J GOODACRE

Walker Road

Maidenhead

Council must listen to criticism, not attack it

I am delighted a group of Royal Borough (RB) residents have come together to form the Borough First, an independent group to represent all the residents of RBWM at future local elections.

Their orientation is the Royal Borough residents and not one of the main political parties, who tend to inflict their party politics and priorities on the residents.

These may be in conflict with what we residents want and need in the RB.

For example imposing a large amount of new housing – mostly high rise blocks of flats, which are small and family unfriendly for most families seeking homes here.

We have neither the land, services or infrastructure to deal with this huge increase in new homes.

As a consequence our green spaces are built on and the important greenbelt is threatened. Our present council has an overwhelming majority of Conservative councillors, seemingly answerable only to the council leader and his deputies, not the residents who voted them in.

The unfortunately few opposition councillors do oppose some of the decisions but are overruled – and quite often ridiculed for daring to do so.

Even a few of the more fairly minded Conservative councillors who dare to challenge their leaders are demoted, sidelined and ridiculed by their fellow councillors.

To me this seems an uncivilised way to run a council that is supposed to represent all the residents of the RB.

I feel the sooner we have a change to a decent, respectful council that will listen to criticism and not just attack it, but do the best for all RB residents, the better for our RB! Good luck to the Borough First, I hope you succeed.

JANE GIFFORD

Maidenhead Riverside