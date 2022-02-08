SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closure planned on M4

Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the smart motorway project.

National Highways said the motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) all weekend.

The eastbound and westbound carriageways are set to shut at 11pm on Friday and remain closed until 5.30am on Monday, February 14.

Work on converting the M4’s hard shoulder to a live traffic lane is expected to be completed in spring this year.