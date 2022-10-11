Pilot creates Queen tribute from Royal Borough airfield

A tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth was devised via a flight path by a pilot taking off from White Waltham airfield last week.

Amal Larhlid, from Richmond, London, flew over the Thames Valley and directed the aircraft to create an image of Her Majesty, who passed away aged 96 on September 8.

The pilot created the tribute to raise money for the Hospice UK charity, which helps families affected by death and bereavement.

She flew more than 250 nautical miles from the Royal Borough airfield as far north as Northampton to create the image, which was picked up on a flight tracker app.

"People from around the globe came together to mourn and remember Her Late Majesty the Queen. She was an inspiration to many generations, devoting herself to service for 70 years," Amal said.

"I do believe in the power of remembrance and appreciation in times like these. She will always be in our hearts, and so will our loved ones who left us too."

Amal has so far raised more than £4,000 towards a target of £5,000 for Hospice UK.

