Waltham St Lawrence venue could become 'pub of the year'

A watering hole in Waltham St Lawrence has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Pub of the Year’ award run by a renowned ale campaign group.

The Bell, in The Street, has been named as one of 16 regional winners, taking top spot in the central southern category, in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) contest.

The finalists will now have a chance to compete for the National Pub of the Year crown, the highest accolade afforded to Britain’s pubs.

The competition has been on hold over the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and was last won by the Bell Inn in Aldworth, Berkshire, in 2019.

Pubs in the competition are judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

The overall winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 30.

The Bell is a 14th century pub that is praised for producing ‘exceptionally good food’ and promoting real ales from small independent breweries.

Landlord Scott Ganson said that CAMRA was impressed by its drinks selection and added his establishment is one of a few ‘traditional pubs’ remaining.

“We actually won the branch award in 2020 and it was the week before lockdown,” he said. “So we spent the next year being shut, so it is good to have won it again.

“We have always been known as a great ale pub. It brings a few more people in and gives them an excuse to get down here.

“There are less traditional pubs around, you have got the big chains but we are still very much a pub – you can just turn up and have a pint or a meal, there is no pressure. I think there is still a need for that. I think pubs still have a vital place in the community.”

Scott said there is a ‘different feel’ to the pub after the pandemic, which has hit hospitality venues hard, adding he is grateful for the support offered to him during the tough times.

“We have got new regulars now and the demographic has slightly changed but we are still doing the same sort of thing,” he said. “It has been quite difficult for the last few years but our landlord is a local charity so gave us rent-free periods when we were shut, so we have been quite lucky.”

Scott added he was looking forward to the winners being announced later this year.