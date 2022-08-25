Public notices: New application for gas generator in White Waltham

This week’s public notices contain information on an application to build a new gas fired electricity generating facility near a White Waltham farm, while there is also an overnight road closure planned in Cookham next month.

Planning

An application has been put in to the Royal Borough to build a new gas fired electricity generating facility near a White Waltham farm.

The applicant – Maidenhead East Power Limited – says that the new structure will have a generating capacity up to 49.99MW (megawatts).

It is planned to be built on land to the south west of Howe Lane Farm in Howe Lane, Paley Street.

Developers have also asked for permission to build associated infrastructure, access and landscaping to support the new facility.

The application has been ‘called in’ by Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) due to its impact on the greenbelt. ‘Calling in’ an application means that it should be decided by a planning committee.

To view the application in more detail, search for reference 22/02197/FULL on the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Anyone wishing to comment on this or any other application should do so within 21 days to either Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, or Windsor Library, Bachelors Acre.

Traffic and travel

A road in Cookham will be shut overnight next month as examination of a railway bridge takes place.

Drivers will not be able to travel along the B4447 Maidenhead Road between its junctions with Whyteladyes Lane and Lightlands Lane during the closure.

This will be in operation overnight from 10pm on Tuesday, September 13 until 6am on Wednesday, September 14 .

An alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure is via Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, Cookham Road, St Cloud Way, Bridge Road, Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road, Sutton Road, High Street and The Pound.

The reason for the closure is because examination is being carried out on a railway bridge, which is expected to result in a danger to the public.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.