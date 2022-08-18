Anger and disappointment after appeal threatened at Maidenhead planning panel

A councillor has raised concerns over the ‘feeling of being pressured’ by a potential appeal during a Shanly Homes application at a planning panel on Wednesday.

It comes as the leader of the council said he was 'disappointed to see a very similar application' come back to the borough's planning committee following a refusal last year.

Elected representatives convened at Maidenhead Town Hall to discuss a number of items at this month’s Maidenhead development management committee, including a 12-home application at Bellman Hanger in Shurlock Rowe, which was originally used for storage in connection with the nearby White Waltham airfield.

The application follows a near-identical proposal 15 months prior for 13 homes on the same site which was unanimously refused.

At Wednesday’s meeting, planning officers recommended refusal for 12-home proposal, three of which were marked as ‘affordable housing’, citing concerns over encroachment on the greenbelt and a lack of affordable housing.

Council leader and ward councillor Andrew Johnson was among several who made representations against the plans, saying he was ‘disappointed’ to see the application following last year's refusal.

“I am firmly of the view that our planning officers have got this [recommendation] correct,” said Cllr Johnson, echoing concerns put forward by officers as well as a ‘lack of sustainable transport’ connectivity and overdevelopment of the site.

Representing Shanly, Kevin Scott told members that the developer has discussed the previous reasons for refusal with a leading counsel.

“His opinion was that the reasons for refusal on openness and character were weak,” Mr Scott told the panel.

“The report [presented to members] acknowledges that there are significant reductions in volume and footprint over the existing [site], and that more green space would be provided, and yet, it still concludes that the impact on openness would be greater with the proposed development.”

Mr Scott concluded his remarks by saying: “You could allow this application, provide the affordable housing, and avoid an appeal if you choose to this evening.”

The public threat of an appeal did not bode well with panel members, with Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) expressing his disappointment over the comments.

“The feeling of being pressured by an appeal by an applicant really is not something that sits right with me on this panel,” said Cllr Reynolds.

“We are not here to be pressured by the potential for an appeal, especially considering a previous appeal (submitted after last year’s refusal) was withdrawn; there would be no reason to withdraw that previous appeal if it was thought that appeal would have gone through.”

He added concerns over the appearance of the affordable homes compared to the neighbouring properties, and seconded a motion to put forward by Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) to refuse the application, who said it kept ‘coming back, and back, and back’ whilst highlighting the impact on the openness of the greenbelt.

Upon a vote, the motion to refuse the application was unanimously agreed by councillors.