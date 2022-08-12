Fire crews tackling forest fire near Burchetts Green

04:08PM, Friday 12 August 2022
Update 4.38pm:
The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) says that it has sent four fire crews to the scene of the fire, which has broken out in a wooded area in Burchetts Green Road.
"At 2:05pm on Friday, August 12, we received reports of a fire in the open on Burchetts Green Road in Maidenhead," a RBFRS spokesman said.
"RBFRS crews from Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene alongside a 4x4 vehicle and an RBFRS officer.
"Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the open in a wooded area. Firefighters remain on the scene and further updates will be provided as soon as possible."
Emergency services are warning members of the public to avoid Honey Lane while they attempt to extinguish a forest fire.
Thames Valley Police said it is supporting crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service while they tackle the blaze between Burchetts Green and Hurley.
Members of the public have been told to avoid travelling to the area.
Officers are currently supporting @RoyalBerksFRS in tackling a forest fire that has broken out near Honey Lane in Maidenhead. Please avoid travelling towards this area.— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) August 12, 2022
INC: 20220812/1322 #C9664 pic.twitter.com/juEVPJQsaE
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
Liquid Leisure Windsor has issued a statement following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the water park on Saturday afternoon.
The body of a man has been found in the River Thames at Windsor following searches.