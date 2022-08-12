Fire crews tackling forest fire near Burchetts Green

Update 4.38pm:

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) says that it has sent four fire crews to the scene of the fire, which has broken out in a wooded area in Burchetts Green Road.

"At 2:05pm on Friday, August 12, we received reports of a fire in the open on Burchetts Green Road in Maidenhead," a RBFRS spokesman said.

"RBFRS crews from Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene alongside a 4x4 vehicle and an RBFRS officer.

"Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the open in a wooded area. Firefighters remain on the scene and further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

Emergency services are warning members of the public to avoid Honey Lane while they attempt to extinguish a forest fire.

Thames Valley Police said it is supporting crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service while they tackle the blaze between Burchetts Green and Hurley.

Members of the public have been told to avoid travelling to the area.