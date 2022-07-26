Hurley pub's 'detrimental' pizza area plans refused

A Hurley pub which hoped to create an outdoor covered space to serve pizzas has had its 'detrimental' plans refused by the Royal Borough.

The Rising Sun, in High Street, wanted to construct a new external covered pizza area, a pergola and garden pods with lighting and heating.

The applicant for the plans, a firm called Design ID, which submitted the proposals on behalf of the watering hole, believed the works would 'significantly improve the garden without having a detrimental impact on the surrounding area'.

However the application received early backlash from Hurley Parish Council, which raised fears over increased parking pressure in the area as well as the impact of 'additional smells' from outdoor cooking.

And in a decision notice published last week, planning officers at the Royal Borough were also against the plans, fearing they would be an 'inappropriate development in the greenbelt' and result in the majority of the pub garden 'being covered in structures [and] buildings'.

"The harm in this case is the impact on openness of the greenbelt; urbanising impact; harm to heritage assets; flooding and parking implications; impact on trees and impact on neighbouring properties," the council added.

"The development would be an intrusive and urbanising form of development, detrimental to the rural character of the locality.

"The proposed development would result in a clutter of various structures within the existing beer garden.

"As a substantial portion of the beer garden would end up being covered, the development would fail to maintain any sense of openness that would normally be expected in a beer garden associated to a traditional public house."

The Royal Borough also said it had received 'no details' about the extraction system for the proposed pizza area, adding it 'cannot be certain there would be no nuisance to adjoining neighbours as result of cooking smells and noise."

To view the application, search for reference 22/00511/FULL, or the postcode SL6 5LT, on the Royal Borough's planning portal.

The Rising Sun has been contacted by the Advertiser for comment.