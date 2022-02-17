SITE INDEX

    • Emergency services called to Wednesday evening crash in Hurley

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Stock image

    Firefighters were called to a crash in Remenham Hill in Hurley on Wednesday evening.

    The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle after crashing into a tree at around 10.30pm.

    The driver was the only occupant of the car, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

    He was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, although he was not taken to hospital. Police were also called to the scene.

    Hurley & the Walthams

