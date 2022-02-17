Emergency services called to Wednesday evening crash in Hurley

Firefighters were called to a crash in Remenham Hill in Hurley on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle after crashing into a tree at around 10.30pm.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

He was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, although he was not taken to hospital. Police were also called to the scene.