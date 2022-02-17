Emergency services called to Wednesday evening crash in Hurley

02:23PM, Thursday 17 February 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to a crash in Remenham Hill in Hurley on Wednesday evening.
The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle after crashing into a tree at around 10.30pm.
The driver was the only occupant of the car, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
He was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, although he was not taken to hospital. Police were also called to the scene.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
MP Theresa May has said ‘full accountability should follow’ if a report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street finds evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.
Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.