Hurley residents warned to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

11:09AM, Wednesday 12 May 2021
Residents in Hurley’s Mill Lane are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters respond to a nearby fire.
Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are at the scene of a blaze at a Mill Lane property.
The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 10.50am there is smoke in the air and people should avoid the area if possible.
More to follow.
*Update: 10:50am* Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor, two crews from Slough and a Multi Role Vehicle from Maidenhead have been sent to the scene, together with two crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service. Please continue to avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/7ZLunn4Vsd— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) May 12, 2021
