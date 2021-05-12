SITE INDEX

    • Hurley residents warned to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

    Residents in Hurley’s Mill Lane are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters respond to a nearby fire.

    Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough are at the scene of a blaze at a Mill Lane property.

    The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 10.50am there is smoke in the air and people should avoid the area if possible.

    More to follow.

