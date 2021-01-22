Flood alerts in place between Hurley and Cookham

The Government has issued a flood alert for the stretch of the River Thames from Hurley to Cookham, especially in Marlow.

Residents have been warned that flooding is possible and to be prepared.

River levels have risen on the River Thames as a result of Storm Christoph, so flooding of roads and farmland is possible today (January 22), especially in the Marlow area.

Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. It is expected that river levels will remain high for the next few days.

Incident response staff are in the area checking defences and liaising with emergency services.

Residents are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

Property flooding is not currently expected.