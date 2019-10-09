Man's body found in layby on A404

A man's body was found in a layby on the A404 this morning (Wednesday).

The police said in a statement this afternoon: "Officers were called to a layby on the A404, at around 10.25am this morning after the body of a man was discovered.

"South Central Ambulance Service was also in attendance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference URN 987 9/10/19."