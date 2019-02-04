Valuable bikes stolen from Shurlock Row home

A set of valuable bikes were taken from a home in Shurlock Row earlier today.

Among them was a black Pinarello Dogma, which Thames Valley Police neighbourhood watch co-ordinator Jeffrey Pick believed was ‘perhaps the most expensive bike we have ever had stolen’.

The Wicks Lane homeowner saw his security lights turn on at about 12.40am and went to investigate after hearing a noise.

When he returned, he looked out to see three men searching the garage.

They rode away on the Pinarello, which Mr Pick said was of ‘extremely high value’ and can sell for more than £5,000, and two other valuable stolen bikes.

These were a red Cannondale Super 6 and a red and black Cervelo trial bike.

Call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.