Popular dog show returns for Waltham St Lawrence fete this weekend

A petting zoo will run alongside the ever popular dog show at the Waltham St Lawrence annual Summer Fete and Dog Show this weekend.

Visitors can also enjoy the craft stalls and tombola, games and sideshows, classic cars and a fire engine.

In the dog show, pet owners from far and wide will be competing with their pups for top prizes in categories including best pedigree, best rescue dog and dog with the waggiest tail.

Flying lesson and doggy daycare sessions will be amongst the prizes in the raffle, while budding sportsmen can try their hand at the games including target golf and skittles.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Held at Waltham St Lawrence Cricket Ground from 1pm on Saturday (June 16) the event raises much needed funds for a number of charitable causes in the village including the church, Neville Hall, the Cricket Ground and Primary School.

Mark Hipgrave, chairman of the fete committee, said: “The fete is now an annual focal point for the parish and this year’s promises to be another great event, with the full spectrum of family entertainment on offer.

“The Summer Fete and Dog Show is our major fundraising event of the year for these four organisations. They are each so important to the community and rely heavily on donations, so we’re all keeping our fingers crossed for sunshine and a strong turn out on the day.”

Once the fete draws to a close the Cricket Ground will be transformed for a curry and music evening, with live music from two local bands, Kinkade and The Shot.