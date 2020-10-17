Man beaten unconscious and left with serious injuries at Marlow pub

A man was punched and stamped unconscious by a group of men and women in Marlow yesterday.

On October 16 at around 9.10pm, at the Britannia pub in Little Marlow Road, a 24-year-old man was sitting at a table when he was approached by a group of people.

One member of the group, a woman, assaulted the victim by punching him in the face. Another member, a man, then also punched him in the face.

The victim fell to the floor, where the male offender continued to assault him by punching and stamping on him despite the victim being unconscious by this stage.

During this time, the female offender began assaulting a woman who was part of the victim’s group by pulling her hair and hitting her in the face.

The victim sustained a fractured skull and lacerations. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Peter Cave, based at High Wycombe police station, said:

“This was an extremely violent assault which has left the victim with serious injuries and in need of hospital treatment.

“This happened at a time of evening where there would have been a number of people in the pub, and therefore I would urge anyone with any information to come forward if you have not already done so.

“If you have any information at all which you think could help our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200328074.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is currently in police custody.

A 38-year-old woman from High Wycombe has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault by beating. She is currently in police custody.