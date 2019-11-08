Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies following collision on Bray Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a fatal collision.

The collision happened on the B3028, Bray Road on Tuesday at about 5.45pm and involved a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

He died on Wednesday due to his injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision investigation Unit, said: "Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly passed away. They are being supported by our officers at this time.

"In terms of the investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward.

"Please check dash-cam and CCTV footage in the area to see if you have the collision captured or the moments before it.

"Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference URN 1032 5/11.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."