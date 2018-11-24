Car completely 'consumed' by flames in suspected Bray arson

A car was completely 'consumed' by fire in a suspected arson in Bray.

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the car blaze in Monkey Island Lane at 7pm yesterday evening (Friday).

The fire crew found a small Citroen on fire. According to watch manager Chris Havers, it was completely 'consumed' by the flames.

They suspect the fire was caused by arsonists, and the police are currently investigating. No one was harmed in the incident.

The firefighters spent about 40 minutes on the scene. It only took five minutes to put out the blaze, but they had to spend the rest of the time ensuring the vehicle was properly doused so the fire would not reignite.