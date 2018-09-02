UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses after two officers and teenage girl seriously hurt in Maidenhead collision

A teenage girl and two police officers suffered serious injuries this morning (Sunday) in a three-car collision.



Two men were arrested after a silver Ford Focus was involved in a collision with two stationary vehicles - one marked police car and one Toyota Prius - in Norden Road, Maidenhead.



The girl in her late teens and two police officers sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and are currently being treated in hospital.



Three other people were treated for minor injuries.



Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 5.30am this morning (Sunday), to come forward.



The two men who were arrested, both aged 24, remain in police custody, with an investigation ongoing.



Sergeant Darren Brown of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We are in the early stages of investigating this collision in which members of the public and two police officers have been injured.



“We would ask anyone who has seen a silver Ford Focus travelling along Norden Road, Maidenhead at around 5.30am this morning or may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.



“Additionally if any motorist was passing at the time and has dash cam footage we would also ask them to get in touch.”

If you have information call 101 quoting reference 331 2/9/18 or you can report online via the Thames Valley Police website.