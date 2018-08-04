Bin blaze in Taplow prevented by passing fishermen

A bin caught fire in Taplow last night (Friday) after a temporary barbecue was dumped in it.

A Maidenhead fire crew was called to Marsh Lane at about 8pm after the bin caught fire.

Fortunately, two fishermen who spotted the blaze had been throwing buckets of water on it before the crew arrived, preventing it from spreading to the nearby trees.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Watch manager Chris Havers said: "I cannot think how many fires I have been to because of barbecues.

"If you have been to a barbecue make sure it has been properly put out for 36 hours before you dispose of it.

"Fill it with water to ensure it is out properly."