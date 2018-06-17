SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to mobile home fire

    stephen delahunty

    Firefighters tackle camper van fire on M4

    The roof of a mobile home was left completely gutted after a fire in Heywood Gardens last night.

    Firefighters from Maidenhead and  Slough were called to the scene at about 11.40pm.

    It took firefighters wearing breathing apparatus until 3.30am to tackle the blaze.

    It is believed the fire started from outside.

    No one was injured as firefighters say the smoke alarm saved the owners' lives.

