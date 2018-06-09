Honours handed out to Royal Borough residents

The Queen named a number of Royal Borough residents in her 2018 birthday honours list last night (Friday).

The headteacher of Oldfield Primary School, Richard Jarret, was made an MBE, Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his services to education.

He said: "The first emotion that comes is shock, then it is humility. I feel fantastically humbled.

"I never thought in a million years that this would be possible.

"I have always wanted to be a teacher since I was 17 or 18, I am so pleased that the teaching profession has been recognised."

Barbara Rosenberg, who also lives in Maidenhead, was MBE. She received it for her services to the community in Maidenhead.

The third Royal Borough resident to receive an MBE was Sybil Crowther. The Windsorian was recognised for her outstanding political and public service.

The co-founder and trustee of the South Bucks Down's Syndrome Group, Margaret Davies, was awarded the Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for her services to people with Down's syndrome.

The charity she helped to set up brings joy to people suffering from the condition, organising horse riding, drama sessions and other fun activities for them to enjoy.

Hilary Evans was also awarded the BEM for her services to the community in Burnham.