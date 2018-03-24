Planning inspector comments on Borough Local Plan

Air pollution, flooding and the greenbelt have all been raised by a planning inspector in response to the Borough Local Plan.

After years of negotiations the plan was submitted on January 31 and will provide the blueprint for development in the Royal Borough until 2033.

Louise Phillips, of the Planning Inspectorate, has now come back with ‘initial questions for the council’.

“My purpose in asking initial questions of the Council is to flag up potentially significant issues of relevance to my examination of the legal compliance and soundness of the plan and to assist the efficient progress of the examination,” she said.

Ms Phillips asks whether alternatives to ‘greenbelt release’ have been fully considered or whether neighbouring authorities could be called on to accommodate some of RBWM’s housing need on non-greenbelt land.

The document also asks the council to provide additional evidence to ‘justify’ future development on flood sites.

Air quality is another point raised by Ms Phillips, focusing on concerns raised by Natural England ‘about the evidence base for air quality’.

She asks whether the plan addresses the potential effect of nitrogen deposition on an area of Bisham Woods.

In the 2,000 word document the borough is asked to respond to questions raised by Friday, April 6.

The full document can be found here: www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/201026/borough_local_plan/1350/examination