Five car collision causes M40 closure near junction three in Beaconsfield

Stephen Delahunty

The icy weather conditions caused a five car collision just before junction three of the M40 yesterday evening.

Crews from Maidenhead and Langely attended the scene going towards High Wycombe at around 7.30pm where one person had to be cut from their car and five more were walking wounded.

The motorway was closed as emergency service teams made the area safe.

