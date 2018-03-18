Family pay tribute to 'much loved son and brother'

The family of a pedestrian killed on the A4155 near Henley and Marlow have paid tribute to a 'much loved son and brother'.

Daniel Steven James, 30, died following a collision involving several cars at about 5.29am yesterday (Saturday) morning.



The following statement has been issued on behalf of Daniel's family: “It is with deep sadness that a much loved son and brother has passed away.

“Born and raised in Bracknell, he had many friends and touched the hearts of many more.

“Although Daniel faced many challenges due to his A.S.D (Autism spectrum disorder) he led a full and colourful life, possessed many special qualities that made him unique, as well as having a loving family that supported him in everything he did.”