Ellington Park arson investigation underway

An arson investigation is underway after a car fire in Ellington Park.

Police attended the scene at 12.38am this morning (Saturday) after reports of a car on fire.

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station spent around one hour tackling the blaze and making the area safe.

A Vauxhall Corsa was destroyed by the fire and the incident is being investigated as arson.

House to house enquiries have been undertaken and CCTV is being reviewed.

Forensics are also being carried out.

Anyone with any information about the offence should call 101 and quote reference 50 (March 17).