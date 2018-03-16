Firefighters tackle tree fire in Pinkneys Green

05:50PM, Friday 16 March 2018
Firefighters put three conifer trees out in Pinkneys Green this afternoon after a bonfire on a tennis court got out of hand.
A crew from Maidenhead attended the scene at about 3.30pm and spent 30 minutes tackling the fire in Darling’s Lane.
Firefighters believe the owners of the court were trying to clear some debris when the fire spread to the treeline.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A woman was banned from Maidenhead town centre for aggressive begging on Thursday, March 8.
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.