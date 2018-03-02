Rail operators warn against travel today due to 'severe weather conditions'

Train operator Great Western Railway (GWR) has advised passengers to avoid travelling on its routes today.

In a statement, the firm said this was due to ‘severe weather conditions’ across its network which are expected to ‘deteriorate throughout the day’.

Conditions were so bad yesterday morning that GWR was forced to close London Paddington Station.

The rail link between Reading Railway Station and Gatwick Airport is also expected to remain closed today for ‘urgent track repairs’ and a replacement bus service has also been cancelled due to ‘road safety concerns’.

A GWR spokesman said: “As it stands we are only expecting to be able to run a minimal service on Friday, and further extreme weather forecast later in the day means the train service is likely to be more affected as the day goes on.

“It is a very real concern that, even if conditions mean we can move people in the morning, we may not be able to get them home later in the day, and on that basis we have to strongly advise customers not to travel on some of our routes.”

South Western Railway, which runs services from Windsor and Eton Riverside Station, has also advised against unnecessary travel today.

