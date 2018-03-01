More snow disruption to schools and travel expected tomorrow

Snow blown in by the ‘Beast from the East’ is expected to continue causing disruption tomorrow.

Dozens of schools Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were closed today and more have confirmed they will shut their gates tomorrow.

Slough Borough Council has said all children’s centres will be shut.

Councils have also issued advice for vulnerable people and rough sleepers.

Rail operator GWR was forced to close London Paddington Station this morning and has warned passengers to expect ‘significantly reduced service’ and delays to any trains which do run.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind and snow which will be in place until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

This will then be replaced by yellow alerts for wind, snow and ice which will run until Saturday morning.

The public has been advised to prepare for blizzards, snow drifts, freezing rain and disruption to travel, power supplies and other utilities.

So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut tomorrow (Friday):

Maidenhead:

All Saints CE Junior School

Alwyn Infant School

Braywood CE First School

Burchetts Green CE Infant

Courthouse Junior School

Forest Bridge, Maidenhead

Furze Platt Infant School

Larchfield Primary and Nursery School

Manor Green School

Newlands Girls’ School

Windsor:

Alexander First School

Clewer Green CE First School

Datchet St Mary's CE Primary School

Eton Porny CE First School

Hilltop First

King’s Court First School

St Edward’s Royal Free

St Edwards Catholic First School

St Peter’s CE Middle School

The Queen Anne Royal Free First School

The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor

Trevelyan Middle School

Ascot and Sunnings:

Charters School

St Francis Catholic Primary

For the latest #StormEmma updates see our extreme weather page.



This include roads, bin collections, school closures, SWEP and advice on staying safe in the cold.



We'll post information as we get it and share updates from our partners.



https://t.co/zJjIMtlvKn pic.twitter.com/BULd9ca2mP — RBWM (@RBWM) March 1, 2018

Slough:

Arbour Vale School

Baylis Court Nursery School

Beechwood School

Chalvey Nursery School

Cippenham Infant School

Cippenham Nursery School

Cippenham Primary School

Colnbrook CE Primary School

Ditton Park Academy

Foxborough Primary School

Grove Academy

Haybrook College

Herschel Grammar

Holy Family Catholic School

Iqra Primary School

Lea Nursery School

Littledown Special School

Long Close School

Marish Primary School

Penn Wood Primary and Nursery School

Pippins Primary School

Slough Centre Nursery School

St Bernard's Catholic Grammar School

St Bernard's Preparatory School

St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic High School

St Mary's CE Primary School

Upton Court Grammar

Wexham Court Primary School

Willow Primary School