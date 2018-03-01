Thu, 01
0 °C
Fri, 02
0 °C
Sat, 03
2 °C
SECTION INDEX

More snow disruption to schools and travel expected tomorrow

Driving in the snow: Advice for motorists

Snow blown in by the ‘Beast from the East’ is expected to continue causing disruption tomorrow.

Dozens of schools Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were closed today and more have confirmed they will shut their gates tomorrow.

Slough Borough Council has said all children’s centres will be shut.

Councils have also issued advice for vulnerable people and rough sleepers.

Rail operator GWR was forced to close London Paddington Station this morning and has warned passengers to expect ‘significantly reduced service’ and delays to any trains which do run.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind and snow which will be in place until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

This will then be replaced by yellow alerts for wind, snow and ice which will run until Saturday morning.

The public has been advised to prepare for blizzards, snow drifts, freezing rain and disruption to travel, power supplies and other utilities.

So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut tomorrow (Friday):

Maidenhead:

  • All Saints CE Junior School
  • Alwyn Infant School
  • Braywood CE First School
  • Burchetts Green CE Infant
  • Courthouse Junior School
  • Forest Bridge, Maidenhead
  • Furze Platt Infant School
  • Larchfield Primary and Nursery School
  • Manor Green School
  • Newlands Girls’ School

 

Windsor:

  • Alexander First School
  • Clewer Green CE First School
  • Datchet St Mary's CE Primary School
  • Eton Porny CE First School
  • Hilltop First
  • King’s Court First School
  • St Edward’s Royal Free
  • St Edwards Catholic First School
  • St Peter’s CE Middle School
  • The Queen Anne Royal Free First School 
  • The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor
  • Trevelyan Middle School

 

Ascot and Sunnings:

  • Charters School
  • St Francis Catholic Primary

Slough:

  • Arbour Vale School
  • Baylis Court Nursery School
  • Beechwood School
  • Chalvey Nursery School
  • Cippenham Infant School
  • Cippenham Nursery School
  • Cippenham Primary School
  • Colnbrook CE Primary School
  • Ditton Park Academy
  • Foxborough Primary School
  • Grove Academy
  • Haybrook College
  • Herschel Grammar
  • Holy Family Catholic School
  • Iqra Primary School
  • Lea Nursery School
  • Littledown Special School
  • Long Close School
  • Marish Primary School
  • Penn Wood Primary and Nursery School
  • Pippins Primary School
  • Slough Centre Nursery School
  • St Bernard's Catholic Grammar School
  • St Bernard's Preparatory School
  • St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School
  • St Joseph's Catholic High School
  • St Mary's CE Primary School
  • Upton Court Grammar
  • Wexham Court Primary School
  • Willow Primary School

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved