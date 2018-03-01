More snow disruption to schools and travel expected tomorrow

06:46PM, Thursday 01 March 2018
Snow blown in by the ‘Beast from the East’ is expected to continue causing disruption tomorrow.
Dozens of schools Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were closed today and more have confirmed they will shut their gates tomorrow.
Slough Borough Council has said all children’s centres will be shut.
Councils have also issued advice for vulnerable people and rough sleepers.
Rail operator GWR was forced to close London Paddington Station this morning and has warned passengers to expect ‘significantly reduced service’ and delays to any trains which do run.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind and snow which will be in place until 8am tomorrow (Friday).
This will then be replaced by yellow alerts for wind, snow and ice which will run until Saturday morning.
The public has been advised to prepare for blizzards, snow drifts, freezing rain and disruption to travel, power supplies and other utilities.
An amber severe weather warning for #snow has been issued: https://t.co/28Mclvju9n Stay #weatheraware @metofficeuk pic.twitter.com/NkSSnZB8nS— Met Office (@metoffice) March 1, 2018
So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut tomorrow (Friday):
Maidenhead:
Windsor:
Ascot and Sunnings:
For the latest #StormEmma updates see our extreme weather page.— RBWM (@RBWM) March 1, 2018
This include roads, bin collections, school closures, SWEP and advice on staying safe in the cold.
We'll post information as we get it and share updates from our partners.
https://t.co/zJjIMtlvKn pic.twitter.com/BULd9ca2mP
Slough:
The @metofficeSEEng has upgraded the warning which covers Slough from yellow to amber with a higher chance of more snow overnight and into the rush hour tomorrow. Please stay safe and warm and check https://t.co/ObGBlyqXRB for services affected including school closures.— SBC (@SloughCouncil) March 1, 2018
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
