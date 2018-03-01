Paddington Station to close due to 'severe weather'

08:35AM, Thursday 01 March 2018
Train operator GWR has announced Paddington Station will close today.
In a message posted on the firm’s Twitter feed, it said the major London rail and underground station will shut due to ‘severe weather conditions’.
High speed services will start and terminate at Reading.
More to follow.
⚠️Important update⚠️— GWR Help (@GWRHelp) March 1, 2018
Paddington Station will close from 0800 on 01/03/18 owing to severe weather conditions
All High Speed Services will start and terminate at Reading
Further updates to follow as and when information becomes available
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
Finalists for the second annual Business Girls Network INSPIRE Conference and Awards are announced today.