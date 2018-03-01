Thu, 01
Paddington Station to close due to 'severe weather'

Planned rail speed restrictions will not go ahead

Train operator GWR has announced Paddington Station will close today.

In a message posted on the firm’s Twitter feed, it said the major London rail and underground station will shut due to ‘severe weather conditions’.

High speed services will start and terminate at Reading.

More to follow.

