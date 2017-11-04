Boy charged after police investigation

08:44AM, Saturday 04 November 2017
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of grievious bodily harm.
It follows a Thames Valley Police investigation into an incident which occurred in Maidenhead on February 24.
The boy, who is from Prestwood, Bucks, cannot be named for legal reasons.
He was charged on Tuesday, October 31 and released on bail.
He is due to appear at Maidenhead Youth Court on November 16.
