Flackwell Heath boss 'gutted' after narrow FA Cup defeat

Alan Ackerman. Photo: Dave Ashman

Flackwell Heath boss Chris Ayres said he was ‘gutted’ to bow out of the FA Cup at the weekend but felt his side were unlucky not to get a result after creating a host of chances at Wilks Park.

The Heathens were beaten 1-0 by Slimbridge AFC in front of a large home crowd on Saturday thanks to a first-half strike from the visitors’ Marley Thomas.

Ayres recognised the importance of an FA Cup run for a club’s finances and admitted he was disappointed not to earn at least a replay against the Gloucestershire side.

Flackwell Heath enjoyed the better of the play in the second half and were made to rue a number of missed opportunities following Thomas’ opener.

“I know the FA Cup is important to the club because financially, the rewards are good and I know what that money means,” Ayres said.

“From that respect I was really gutted with it to be honest. We didn’t start well in the first 15 minutes and were a little bit slow to get going.

“We grew into it and missed a few chances in the second half which is a bit unlike us because we are normally good in front of goal, especially at home.

“We huffed and puffed and had three or four really good chances and didn’t take them, but I suppose that is cup football.”

“I thought we deserved a least a replay but sometimes that is the way it goes.”

Despite the FA Cup defeat, Ayres is confident his side could push for other silverware this campaign.

“The FA Vase is a prestigious competition; we have been a tad unlucky with the draw [Risborough Rangers] as they have a massive budget and are really strong,” he said.

“But you have to beat these teams if you want to progress. A good cup run keeps the morale up and takes the pressure off the league a bit.”

The Heathens are due to take on Risborough Rangers at home on Saturday (3pm KO), but before that is a trip to Wokingham & Emmbrook in the league tonight (Tuesday).

Ayres’ side sit mid-table following one win and a loss from their opening two matches, and he was expecting a tough test against the Berkshire outfit.

“We know it’s going to be a really hard game, Wokingham have great support and make it really hard for teams,” he said.

“We are going to be up against it at times but I just hope our quality will shine through. We just have to stick to how we want to play – we didn’t pass as well as we normally can [on Saturday], and that is what we are good at, being on the ball.”

Heath are missing a few players through knocks and holidays – including prolific striker Fabian Drifill – but Ayres said despite being ‘a little bit light’, he is happy with his squad as they aim to finish ‘as high as possible’ in the league.

“You get a better picture after about 10 games as to who is going to challenge where,” he added. “We are confident but we will just go about our business.”