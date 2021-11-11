Paul Shone praises rejuvenated and 'hungry' Flackwell Heath

Flackwell Heath assistant boss Paul Shone has praised the side’s upturn in form which has seen them rise to eighth in the Spartan South Midlands Football League.

Alongside Chris Ayres, the pair took over the Heathens in October when the club were struggling to find their feet in an unfamiliar division.

But since then, Flackwell Heath have recorded five wins out of their last six in all competitions, including a 2-1 derby victory over Penn and Tylers Green in the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.

Their most recent league outing last weekend saw them pick up an impressive 3-1 victory at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, while the Heathens are still in the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup.

It looks to be a promising season for the Wilks Park side if results continue in the same vein, starting with a home clash with Holmer Green on Saturday.

Shone said: “Recent form has been good, we are moving slowly up the table to hopefully where we want to be come the end of the season.

“We’ve got a very close knit group and they want to win. They are young and hungry, and the players we have bought have integrated very well so far.

“Results prior to coming here were obviously very different, up and down, and since then the results have been good.

“It is just about understanding what we are asking of them, the work rate has been phenomenal and the quality we have in the final third will win us more matches than not.

“We understand the league, we know the teams, and the players we have got are capable of winning football matches in different ways.”

Shone said that the Heathens are looking ‘fit and healthy’ for this weekend’s visit of Holmer Green, who he said the side will treat ‘with respect’.

He added that the ambition this year is to try and break into the top five as they look to continue their purple patch in front of goal.

“That is still our remit – we’ll look to break into the top five,” he said. “We will respect them [Holmer Green] and take our game, and hopefully come away with the three points.”