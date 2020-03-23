Maidenhead United launch community care initiative to get people through testing period

Maidenhead United have set up a community care initiative to help people get through this testing period of isolation.

The National League – and all forms of sport across the country – may be suspended but the club hopes to show it’s more than just a football club by bringing in a range of measures to help people through the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative, which went live from this morning (Monday) has a principle aim of supporting those who are struggling with day-to-day tasks they are unable to fulfil because they’re in self isolation, have underlying health issues or are elderly.

This might be shopping for essential supplies, picking up prescriptions, walking the dog or being on hand to speak to people on a community helpline.

“Maidenhead United is more than just a football club,” said the club statement.

“The health and well being of our community, our friends, our family and our neighbours is the primary concern for all of us during these trying times. We want to help the most vulnerable in our community and those most disadvantaged through this current period of uncertainty.

“Our aim is to ensure the safety of all needing help but providing support through a network of DBS checked volunteers to help you or your loved ones with these jobs.

“Together we will get through this testing time.”

If you need assistance or can identify a friend, neighbour or loved one who might require it, call the community helpline on 01628 367865. The line will be manned between 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

The club is also seeking to expand its network of volunteers who can support with this initiative. So, if you hold a valid DBS check, and want to volunteer, contact helen@maidenheadunitedfc.org or sasha@maidenheadunitedfc.org