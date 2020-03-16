National League season suspended over coronavirus concerns

The National League has fallen back in line with the rest of professional football by suspending its league competitions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The league opted to play matches this weekend in the face of 'unprecedented adversity', with Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire calling the decision 'a disgrace' after his side lost 2-1 to Stockport County.

Slough Town's match at Weymouth in National League South also went ahead with the Rebels losing 2-0.

However, another meeting was held this afternoon and league officials have now accepted the situation is out of their control and have suspended matches until April 3 at the earliest.

The statement read: "With the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

"In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

"In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3rd April 2020.

"The National League will continue to monitor the situation, but trusts that its loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that it has had no other choice but to reach this decision.

"It wishes everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times."