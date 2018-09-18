SportsTalk: Magpies soar as Kelly stars again

03:57PM, Tuesday 18 September 2018
Striker Josh Kelly added another two goals to his National League tally as Maidenhead United dismantled high-flying Halifax Town in a 3-0 victory at York Road.
The latest SportsTalk features an interview with the teenage sensation who sports reporter Dan Darlington likened to former England and Liverpool forward Michael Owen.
On-loan striker Matty Stevens scored three in Slough Town's 4-2 victory at Eastbourne Borough while Marlow beat FC Romania 2-0 in another feisty encounter at Oak Tree Road.
Sports editor Graeme Copas also spoke to Maidenhead Rugby Club skipper Myke Parrott following their rollercoaster 49-46 win over Cleve.
