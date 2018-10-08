Coppa Club announces Maidenhead restaurant opening date

After months of anticipation the date for the opening of Coppa Club has finally been announced.

The restaurant chain will be opening its doors in the town centre on Monday, October 29.

On Thursday, Coppa Club tweeted: "People of Maidenhead, we're coming for you."

The ‘all-day non-members club’ in The Picturehouse development at Chapel Arches will be the newest addition to a portfolio of four locations in London as well as Sonning-on-Thames and Henley-on-Thames.

To ensure everything is up to standard there will be a soft launch before the official opening whereby locals are being invited to ‘test our team and our menu’.

Anyone interested in taking them up on the offer will benefit from a 50 per cent on food in return for feedback between Wednesday, October 24 and Saturday, October 27th.

Coppa Club CEO, Sue Walter said: “We are very proud of our track record of working with and becoming a part of local communities.

“Coppa Club is an open, inclusive space which offers something for everyone, from commuters and shoppers wanting to put their feet up, to workers needing somewhere to work or hold meetings, to those looking to unwind over drinks and dinner at the end of the day.

"We are thrilled to be in Maidenhead during this exciting time and can’t wait to get to know the locals”.

It is the planned regeneration of Maidenhead that drew Coppa Club Chairman, Hugh Osmond to the area.

He said: “We know the Maidenhead area extremely well and have always been frustrated by the lack of convivial gathering places in the town centre.

“We have therefore been watching the substantial redevelopment of central Maidenhead with great interest and believe that, at last, it is a place where all the local residents and natural Coppa Club customers will want to come to.

“We have put a great deal of effort into creating a relaxed venue that can cater for both locals and visitors at any time of day and we look forward to welcoming you all soon at Coppa Club ”.

Email maidenhead@coppaclub.co.uk to take part in the soft launch.