New Tom Kerridge pub to open in Marlow in November

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's newest venture in Marlow will open in November.

The Butcher's Tap, which will combine a fully functioning butchers with a local pub, will open at the former site of O'Donoghue's in Spittal Street.

The venue will function as a butchers and bar during the day, then from 5pm it will operate with a 'meat-led' food offering and beers on tap, wines and spirits, and community nights.

Kerridge, who already owns the two-Michelin starred Hand and Flowers and The Coach in the town, is teaming up with his friend and butcher Andy Cook and brewers Greene King for the venture.

It is the first of Greene King's joint venture concepts, which sees the company team up with entrepreneurs for new projects.

Kerridge said: “The quality of produce that Andy brings is uncompromising, and he’s a proper butcher. We want The Butcher’s Tap to be the heart and soul of Marlow, somewhere you can pop in every week for your usual order that we’ll have ready for you, but also a place you can have a pint and a hot pork pie straight out of the oven.”

The pub's menu will include British favourites such as braised faggots and hot pots, homemade pies, scotch eggs and sausage rolls. The roast meat of the day will be served in a bun with no plates or cutlery.

An exact date for the opening is yet to be confirmed.