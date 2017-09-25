Mon, 25
Opening date confirmed for new Maidenhead nightclub

A sign for the new club at the former Bar Sport site

A new restaurant and nightclub in Maidenhead has confirmed its opening date.

Pitchers, which is moving into the space formerly occupied by Bar Sport in King Street, has said on Twitter it will open to the public on Friday, October 20.

The business is described on its website as a 'one-of-a-kind venue' in the town, and says it will offer live music, resident DJs and sport on weekday match days.

It will serve food and remain open until 3am on weekends.

