Coppa Club move to Maidenhead in doubt after restaurant is advertised to let

Mystery surrounds Coppa Club's proposed move to Maidenhead after the venue the restaurant was set to move in to was advertised to let.

The restaurant chain was granted a licence for a new venue in the Chapel Arches development in June by the Royal Borough.

However, new posters have recently gone up in windows of the Picturehouse development saying ‘waterside restaurant to let’.

When contacted on Twitter to ask if it had pulled out of the move, a Coppa Club spokesman said: “We aren’t confirmed on a location just yet, so stay tuned on social media for updates.”

Twitter users were disappointed with the response. Kareem Naaman said: “Hardly surprising with footfall the way it is and the ridiculous rent and rates these sites demand. #GhostTown”

Marek Milka said: “Oh no, thought Maidenhead was getting a decent venue. Please don’t let it be the first waterside Nando’s.”

Coppa Club has three restaurants in London and one in Sonning.

The restaurant is described on its website as a place for ‘eating, drinking, meeting and unwinding’ and the menu focuses on ‘thoughtful, unfussy, European food’.

Shanly Homes, which owns the development, has been contacted for comment.