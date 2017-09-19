Tue, 19
New York Deli set to open in Nicholsons Centre

A new cafe will be opening in the Nicholsons Centre following the closure of Cafe Aroma.

Independent food outlet New York Deli is set to open in a few weeks time.

Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons centre said: “I am thrilled to welcome New York Deli to the Centre.

"We know that our customers enjoy stopping for a refuel whilst they are shopping and I am sure the wonderful offering we can expect from New York Deli will be very well received.”

No official opening date has been announced yet.

