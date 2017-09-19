New York Deli set to open in Nicholsons Centre

09:03AM, Tuesday 19 September 2017
A new cafe will be opening in the Nicholsons Centre following the closure of Cafe Aroma.
Independent food outlet New York Deli is set to open in a few weeks time.
Jane Wright, manager of the Nicholsons centre said: “I am thrilled to welcome New York Deli to the Centre.
"We know that our customers enjoy stopping for a refuel whilst they are shopping and I am sure the wonderful offering we can expect from New York Deli will be very well received.”
No official opening date has been announced yet.
