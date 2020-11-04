Police release image of man in connection with indecent exposure in Eton Wick

An image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure in Eton Wick.

At about 1.15pm on Friday, October 23 the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along the Eton Wick towpath towards Dorney when she saw a man touching himself inappropriately.

Investigating officer sergeant Kristopher Lovell, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe that this man may have information that could help with my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or think that it might be you, please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200344688 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.