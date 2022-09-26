Top of the Strictly leaderboard for Burnham's Will Mellor

Burnham’s Will Mellor wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges at the weekend in a fast-paced jive with dance partner Nancy Xu.

The couple were one of the first of 15 celebrity couples to step out under the famous glitterball during Saturday’s live televised show.

They scored a total of 34 out of 40 points making them joint leaders in week one alongside wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal.

The popular BBC One celebrity dance-off competition returned for its 20th anniversary series on Friday night with a ‘pre-recorded’ launch show where the couples were introduced to each other for the first time.

Will said of his new partner during the airing: "She's got loads of energy and I'm a bit mad, me, so we sort of match well.

"I'm like an excitable puppy and she's the same so we'll just get through it, have a bit of fun and see what happens."

Will said that he's 'probably best known' for portraying character Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps but he has since gone on to start in Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Casualty, EastEnders and Coronation Street, on which he is starring as villain Harvey Gaskell.

“I like to try different things and that’s another reason why I’m doing Strictly," he continued.

“I don’t take myself too seriously but I’m going to take the dancing seriously because it’s my mum’s favourite show so I want to be good for her.

“I want to do my best. I’m going to give it 100 per cent and I’m going to get on that Strictly train and ride it as far as I can and hopefully get off at the final.”

Actor and performer Will is also patron of the Burnham-based Mellor Performing Arts School, where founder and principal Michelle Mellor runs dance and fitness classes from Burnham Park Hall, Burnham United Reform Church and St Peter’s School.

Also new to Strictly this year is fellow Buckinghamshire resident Anton Du Beke who joins Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel as Bruno Tonioli’s replacement.

The next episode is on Saturday night on BBC One at 6.30pm where one couple will be voted off.