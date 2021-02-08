Berkshire College of Agriculture principal to step down after eight years

The principal of Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) has announced she will depart after spending the best part of a decade at the institution.

Gillian May has announced that she will leave BCA in April 2021 after nearly eight years at the college.

Since taking over in August 2013, Ms May has stabilised the school’s finances, overseen its rise to become the top-rated college for 16-18 year old student achievement in the Thames Valley, and secured a Good Ofsted rating.

Ms May will take on a new role as CEO and group principal of The Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

BCA’s Vice principal, Anne Entwhistle, will take over as interim principal until a replacement is appointed.

Ms May said: “Leading BCA has given me immense pride; it has been the most rewarding role in my career to date.

“Anyone who knows our college will appreciate the high level of support that we provide to our students and the incredible things that they go on to achieve.

“I would like to thank the amazing team at BCA for all that they do for our students and community. I look forward to maintaining a collaborative relationship with BCA in the future.”

Pippa Goodwin, chair of BCA’s board of governors, praised the outgoing principal.

She said: “Gillian has been an outstanding principal, colleague, and friend to so many of us and she will be very much missed but we would like to take this opportunity to wish her the very best in her new role.”