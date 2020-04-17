Parents unable to appeal school place decisions due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

Parents will not be able to appeal decisions on their child’s school places, the Royal Borough revealed yesterday (Thursday), the day before National Offer Day.



Primary school places across the country have been offered out to parents today (Friday), but due to social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus outbreak, parents are not able to appeal a decision if they feel their child has missed out on a school place unfairly.



According to the Royal Borough, this is because existing legislation states that appeal hearings must take place in person.



It added that the government is in the process of drafting ‘urgent, temporary legislation’ that could allow the hearings to take place over the phone or video conference, but it is not clear how long this will take.



The deadline to respond to a school place offer in the Royal Borough is Thursday, April 30, but the borough stated that it is ‘expecting the government to extend the timescales for hearings’.



The Royal Borough will update its website when the full guidance from the government has been revealed.



Visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200384/news_and_information_releases/1521/covid19_resident_and_business_update_page to check for updates.



Those who are affected will be contacted by the borough on how admission appeals will be handled in the summer.