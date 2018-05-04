New Furze Platt Senior School headteacher announced

A new headteacher has been announced for Furze Platt Senior School.

Dr Andrew Morrison will take over from Tanya White from September 1.

Ms White, who has been in charge at the school for 14 years, announced plans to step down from the role earlier this year.

Dr Morrison is currently headteacher at Bradon Forest School, near Swindon, and 'brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience', according to chairman of governors Gavin Tisshaw.

In a statement, Mr Tisshaw said Dr Morrison had been appointed following a 'rigorous process of selection' from an original field of 19 applicants and 'governors are firmly of the belief that this significant appointment will help to secure an even more successful future for Furze Platt Senior School as we move forward in our next stage of growth and development'.

Parents were informed of the appointment this afternoon.