St Piran's head set to stand down in 2019

The headteacher of St Piran’s School has announced he is preparing to step down from the role after 18 years at the helm.

Jonathan Carroll announced today (Tuesday) that he has tendered his resignation from the prep school, in Gringer Hill, but he will not leave until the end of the next academic year in the summer of 2019.

The 56-year-old, who took up the role in September 2001, said he was leaving to explore other educational avenues.

He added: “This has been the hardest decision of my career. I have loved every minute of my time at St Piran’s.

“But I am happy to make the move now, knowing I am leaving the school in great shape.”

During his time at the school, Mr Carroll, who also lives in Maidenhead, has overseen a re-organisation of the private school, taken a more holistic approach to education and increased pupil numbers to more than 400.

The school was also rated excellent in all areas in its most recent independent inspection in 2015.

St Piran’s chairman of governors, Kate Taylor, said: “We are all incredibly grateful for Jonathan's contribution to the school, and there will be many opportunities to celebrate his immense achievements and to thank him over the coming year.”

She added governors will now focus their attention on recruiting the best possible candidate to replace Mr Carroll, who will continue to lead and manage the school as normal until his departure.