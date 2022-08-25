Award-winning gardener to appear at Dorney Show

An award-winning gardener fresh from collecting ‘gold’ at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be handing out the prizes at this year’s Dorney Annual Show.

Jamie Butterworth, who won high praise for his ‘Place2Be Securing Tomorrow’s Garden’ installation at the 2022 internationally acclaimed event will be spending time with amateur gardeners, crafters and bakers at Dorney Village Hall on Saturday, August 27.

There are five sections within the show and entries can be registered between 10:00am and 11:30am.

Division one is for vegetables and fruit while division two takes in homegrown flowers.

Division three is the ‘domestic section’ including jams and pastries and division four covers handicrafts for adults - everything from needlework to photography to painting.

A keen gardener from the age of nine, it is hoped that Jamie’s involvement in the annual show will encourage more green-fingered juniors to pick up the seeds and spades and get into gardening.

Division five welcomes entries from children, anything from Lego displays, model gardens to baking and decorated pebbles.

“We are very keen to boost the number of entries, especially among younger residents,” said show secretary Peter Bowman.

“We want to enhance the show’s position at the core of the Dorney calendar.”

The 67th Dorney Annual Show is organised by the Dorney Horticultural Society and takes place from 2:30pm on Saturday, August 27 at Dorney Village Hall.

In 2019, the last time that the show occurred, 50 competitors entered over 200 pieces in what was deemed by the committee at the Dorney Horticultural Society as ‘the best-ever show.’