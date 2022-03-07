Firefighters called to oven fire in Dorney Reach

03:29PM, Monday 07 March 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to a property in Dorney Reach on Saturday night following a small fire within an oven.
An appliance and crew from Slough and Maidenhead were called to the incident in Meadow Way at 11.13pm on Saturday.
Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Road closures are in place on three roads around Maidenhead.
Police have launched a witness appeal after a motorcyclist died after colliding with a roundabout in Maidenhead this afternoon (Saturday).
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.