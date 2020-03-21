SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house in Dorney

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters had to put out a blaze at a derelict house in Dorney yesterday (Friday) evening.

    Crews from Maidenhead and Slough were called to the two-storey building in Dorney Reach Road at about 4.30pm.

    They spent almost two hours at the scene and had to warn nearby residents to close their windows due to suspected asbestos inside the house.

    The fire is being treated as suspected arson and the incident has been reported to police.

